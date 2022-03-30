Eunace Dell McClain

October 22, 1937 - March 27, 2022

Eunace passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born October 22, 1937, in Portland to Arlie and Dorothy Phillips. As a child, she moved all throughout Oregon with her mother and father. Eventually settling in Albany. Eunace was part of the first graduating class from the new Albany Union High School in 1955.

In 1954, she met the love of her life, Gary McClain, an accomplished Albany athlete attending Oregon State. Eunace and Gary were married April 3, 1956. After Gary graduated from Oregon State, they moved to San Antonio, Texas, where Gary was in the US Army and stationed at Fort Sam Houston. In 1958, Gary was honorably discharged from the Army, and Eunace and he returned to Albany to start their family and careers. They had two children, a daughter Karen, and a son Patrick.

Eunace found her professional calling as a legal secretary. She worked for over 30 years in the field in Albany. It is impossible to find an attorney, judge, or client who did not benefit from her knowledge and expertise.

She loved sports. Eunace always bragged about playing high school girls' basketball which seems funny, given that she was only 5 feet tall. She was constantly immersed in sports. It didn't matter whether it was Gary's wrestling or softball teams, Karen's tennis matches, or Pat's baseball games; Eunace was always there, cheering. Then there was the OSU Beavers. Eunace and Gary were season ticket holders for football and basketball for decades. It also helped that both children attended and graduated from OSU.

Eunace and Gary traveled the world for 20 years after Gary retired. Kauai, Hawaii, was their favorite destination. Mokihana Resort in Kapaa became their home for 6 weeks every January and February. Eunace and Gary always traveled with friends and family across the continental US, Europe, the Caribbean, and Hawaii.

She always loved being around her family and Gary's coaches and student athletes. Eunace and Gary attended every activity of their children – music, athletics, and school. Then, when the grandchildren came along, they sometimes had 3 activities to attend in one day, and Eunace loved every minute of it.

Eunace was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, many people. She enjoyed playing in her Bridge and Pinochle clubs. Her beloved husband, Gary, passed away in 2011. She is survived by daughter & son-in-law Karen & Art Klosterman, son & daughter-in-law Patrick & Vickie McClain, grandchildren Mitchell McClain, Courtney Morato, Allison McClain, Kyle Klosterman, and great-grandson, Maximilian Morato.

A private family celebration is planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Albany High School Athletic Fund c/o Fisher Funeral Home.