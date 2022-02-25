 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eulalia Ragan

Eulalia Ragan

May 28, 1924 - February 13, 2022

Lola passed peacefully on a beautiful Sunday morning, with the sunrise shining through her bedroom window. Details about her legacy can be found here: https://www.demossdurdan.com/obituaries/Eulalia-Ragan/

