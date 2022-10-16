Eugene Henry Russell

Gene loved trees. For most of his adult life, he was a forester. He worked for the State of Oregon, then moved on to become a consulting forester who specialized in helping landowners make money without clearcutting. His forests were beautiful works of art. He loved to dance. He won over his beloved spouse Susan with this. He loved people. He was kind and gentle with all of them. He loved peace. He was a member of Veterans for Peace and one of the founding members of the longest running peace vigil in the US. Gene grew up in Yamhill, OR and later, Klamath Falls, OR. As an adult, he was a longtime resident of Corvallis, OR but spent time in other places. He taught Agriculture Education in Long Creek, OR and kept property in Chelan, WA. He was a proud member of Kappa Delta Rho. He was Past Grand and Past District Deputy Grand Master in the Oregon Odd Fellows as a member of Barnum Lodge #7. He served the organization for many years as their Cemetery Manager. He was a former Sergeant, Army, 25th Division, 3rd of the 13th Field Artillery and was decorated with the Bronze Star for bravery. He was 100% combat related disabled. He was son of the late Ralph and Edna Russell and brother to the late Bill and Ron Russell and survived by Brother Art Russell. Beloved Friend and Spouse to Susan Prock. Proud Father to Kevin and Lisa Russell, Arwen and Peter Griffioen, Randy Lettkeman and Dana Jones. Loving Grandparent of Aaron, Eric and Lucy, and Adam Russell, Rhiannon Lettkeman and Willem Griffioen.