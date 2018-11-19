Eugene H. Woods

July 14, 1933 — November 12, 2018
Eugene “Woody” Woods of Sweet Home passed away November 12, 2018 at home and with his family present.
Woody served in the US Navy until retirement.
He married Patricia Strobel in 1958. She preceded him in death.
Woody is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Palmer of Sweet Home and Kathi (Robert) Crain of Royal Oaks California; grandchildren, Chas (Chancey) Palmer of Salem and Dr. Megan Davis of Santa Rosa California; and niece Donnel (Wayne) Steele of Sultan Washington. He is also survived by his brother Glen Woods of Sandpoint, Idaho.