Eugene Creech

October 3, 1934 - April 9, 2021
Eugene "Gene" Creech passed away April 9, 2021 at his home in Indian Wells, California, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Cumberland, Kentucky, to Lewis and Matilda Creech, and was the middle child of six. The Creech family moved to Portland, Oregon, where Gene attended Gresham High School and graduated in 1952.
Gene met and married Norene "Joyce" Ochsner June 26, 1953, and they had two daughters, Trudi Lynn and Patti Ann. The family relocated to Albany in 1959 when Gene became manager of Copeland Lumber Company. He remained there until 1966 when he left to begin his own business, Concord Development Corporation. He was instrumental in bringing the Boys and Girls Club to Albany and served as President. Gene was an active member of the Albany Jaycees and the Chamber of Commerce where he was awarded Junior First Citizen in January 1968. He was also active in the Toastmasters Club and served as an Albany City Councilman.
Gene and Joyce were divorced after 20 years of marriage. He relocated to Reno, Nevada to expand Concord Development Corporation in 1972. It was there that he met his future wife, Mary Johnson. They were married in 1993 and together until Mary's death in 2012.
Gene was a well-known builder in Albany and surrounding areas, and developed commercial and residential property in upstate New York, New Jersey, Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada. He invented and patented Eagle Scoreboard Systems, unique ceramic porcelain scoreboards, for well-known golf tournaments and golf courses throughout the U.S. and other countries.
Gene loved his family, traveling the world and flying his private airplane, in addition to being a licensed glider pilot. Other activities he enjoyed during his life were skiing, scuba diving, golfing, and collecting fine artwork. He was loved by so many family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Matilda Creech; wife Mary Creech; one brother and two sisters.
Gene is survived by his two daughters, Trudi (Creech) Jackson of Bend, Oregon, Patti (Creech) Steiger and son in law Steve of Green Valley, Arizona; brothers Hubert "Dave" Creech of Rhododendron, Oregon, and Elmo Creech of Blaine, Washington. He is also survived by stepchildren Ryan Daggett of Reno, Nevada, Danielle Bowen of Severna, Maryland, Christine Barton of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren Tiffany Simmons of Bend, Oregon, Clayton Morgan of Arlington, Washington, and Cameron Morgan of Everett, Washington; step grandchildren Ella and Austin Bowen of Severna, Maryland, Logan Barton of Reno, Nevada; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to his wonderful caregiver Brianna of Hope Care Professional Caregiving, Palm Desert, California and Family Hospice Care, Palm Springs, California.