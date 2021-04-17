Eugene Creech

October 3, 1934 - April 9, 2021

Eugene "Gene" Creech passed away April 9, 2021 at his home in Indian Wells, California, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Cumberland, Kentucky, to Lewis and Matilda Creech, and was the middle child of six. The Creech family moved to Portland, Oregon, where Gene attended Gresham High School and graduated in 1952.

Gene met and married Norene "Joyce" Ochsner June 26, 1953, and they had two daughters, Trudi Lynn and Patti Ann. The family relocated to Albany in 1959 when Gene became manager of Copeland Lumber Company. He remained there until 1966 when he left to begin his own business, Concord Development Corporation. He was instrumental in bringing the Boys and Girls Club to Albany and served as President. Gene was an active member of the Albany Jaycees and the Chamber of Commerce where he was awarded Junior First Citizen in January 1968. He was also active in the Toastmasters Club and served as an Albany City Councilman.

Gene and Joyce were divorced after 20 years of marriage. He relocated to Reno, Nevada to expand Concord Development Corporation in 1972. It was there that he met his future wife, Mary Johnson. They were married in 1993 and together until Mary's death in 2012.