Ethelyn Hackett-Otta

June 3, 1934 - July 19, 2023

Ethelyn Hackett-Otta passed away at her son's home in St. Helens, Oregon, on July 19, 2023. Ethelyn, first daughter born to John Arthur Hackett and Lillian Anna (Johnson) Hackett, made her entrance on June 3, 1934, in Campbell, California. She used to tell her children of her fond memories of her childhood, particularly the large draft animals her father used to build roads in and around the area.

In 1958, she married James (Bill) Kern who preceded her in death. They had two children, Lerrina (Kern) Collins of Moore, Idaho, and Ervin Kern of St. Helens, Oregon. Ethelyn also loved many 'adopted' and stepchildren during her sojourn here on earth. Bill and Ethelyn lived and started their family in California until Bill retired. They moved to Oregon in 1978. They had owned 'The Hill', a property in the mid-Willamette Valley, for many years prior to relocating to Oregon. Ethelyn's heart was always in the country, and after they bought the Oregon property, she considered Oregon her 'home.'

Ethelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Carol; and her daughter-in-law, Nonie Kern.

She is survived by her brother, Raymond Hackett of Texas; her sister, Millie Gentry of California; both her children (Ervin and Lerrina) and son-in-law (Craig); all her grandchildren; and many of her 'adopted' and stepchildren.

Ethelyn's memorial service will be held on Friday, August 18, at 11 am at the Lebanon First Assembly where she attended for many years. A potluck will follow the service at the church.