June 22, 1920 - January 30, 2021
Ethel Robison (nee Routh) was born to Bill & Matilda Routh in Plato, Missouri. In the words of Ethel, "I had trusted the Lord before my mom died when I was ten. She made me a white dress out of flour sacks with white lace, and Helen (sister) and I were baptized in the Roubidoux River. And once God begins a work in you, He's gonna finish it."
As a young adult, Ethel came out west with her "Auntie Viola" & Louis Harrel to the Mojave Desert where she met Jack Robison (Robbie). Ethel reported that when Robbie proposed he said, "Why not let's you and me get together and take care of each other." Ethel and Robbie drove up to see the Hoover Dam as a honeymoon outing.
Ethel and Robbie were parents to Mary Carty (Jay), Carole Wille (Jerry) and Linda Robison.
Ethel & Robbie's grandchildren and great grandchildren are: Kim (Larry) with Matt Hayashi and Anna (Joshua) Galbraith. John (Josephine) Carty with Wailani and Makani. Kirsten (Jeff) with Jack, Bennett, and Hudson Hazard. Rob (Amber) with Scarlet and Miles Dickerson-Wille. One family member has said, "We're having good lives because our grandma prays for us." Ethel had one sister and five brothers (Helen, Clarence, Clint, Curt, Russ and Ray), whose families across North America and Australia she has loved and prayed for. We all say THANKS to you, Ethel!
You can join us in singing Ethel's favorite song, "Trust and obey! (Because there is no other way)." Ethel has prayed for all the presidents since John F Kennedy. She also made a yearly habit of reading through the Bible. It was a great wish of Ethel's to see her beloved Jesus face to face and to be welcomed back into the arms of her many loved ones who are already in eternity. As Ethel's family, we are delighted to know her dream has come true, even as we feel the great hole of loss in her passing. The family extends thanks to the staff of Timberhill Place of Corvallis and to Good Samaritan for their wonderful care of our Ethel.