Ethel Robison

You can join us in singing Ethel's favorite song, "Trust and obey! (Because there is no other way)." Ethel has prayed for all the presidents since John F Kennedy. She also made a yearly habit of reading through the Bible. It was a great wish of Ethel's to see her beloved Jesus face to face and to be welcomed back into the arms of her many loved ones who are already in eternity. As Ethel's family, we are delighted to know her dream has come true, even as we feel the great hole of loss in her passing. The family extends thanks to the staff of Timberhill Place of Corvallis and to Good Samaritan for their wonderful care of our Ethel.