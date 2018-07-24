July 7, 1924 — July 20, 2018
Ethel Frances VanDenBerghe, 94, of Corvallis, formerly of Eastpointe, Clinton Township, and Fremont, Michigan, died peacefully July 20, 2018, in her home at Corvallis Caring Place. Family members were at her side.
She was born July 7, 1924, in Manhattan, New York, and lived in the Bronx. Ethel graduated from high school in New York with an office specialties certificate and moved to Detroit during World War II and worked as a keypunch operator until her first son, James, was born.
She met Pete at a dance in summer of 1946. She married Peter Arthur VanDenBerghe in July 26, 1947. They were married for over 55 years. They lived in the Detroit area and many homes Pete built.
She moved to Corvallis in 2016.
Ethel is survived by four children, Jim VanDenBerghe and wife, Sheila of Newaygo, Michigan; Marie Martin and husband John of Tillamook; Robert VanDenBerghe of Rochester Hills, Michigan; and Theresa Baker and husband, Robert of Corvallis; sister, Patricia Miller of Ambler, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Ethel was predeceased by loving husband, Peter in 2003; father, Frederick Miller; mother, Frances Miller; brother, Joseph Miller; and sister, Evelyn Bellich.
Ethel was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker with an industrious and caring spirit. She chaired many positions at St. Leonard Catholic Church in Warren, Michigan, and at the East Detroit Seniors Club. She and Pete enjoyed dancing together often, especially square-dancing. She also enjoyed baking, Sunday drives, traveling with friends, sewing, reading, sewing, card and board games (especially Rummikub and Euchre). She loved and enjoyed being with her family.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, at McHenry Funeral Home, followed by the rosary. The funeral service, conducted by the Deacon will be at St. Mary’s Catholic will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, followed by a luncheon. Her remains will be interred with Peter at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan.
Family asks that donations be made to Lumina Hospice in Corvallis.
Please leave your thoughts and condolences at mchenryfuneralhome.com.
