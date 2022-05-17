Ethel Cordelia Gray

January 20, 1944 - May 14, 2022

Ethel went to her final home to be with those who passed before her. She went very peacefully surrounded by many people who loved her.

Ethel was the third child of 15 born to James and Dorothy (Dickinson) Miner on January 20, 1944 in Lebanon, Oregon.

She always said she was blessed to have so many siblings, nieces and nephews and she made sure that they knew it by always sending them a birthday card (some a little off color too!).

Over the years Ethel held many jobs, each of them had something to do with helping special needs adults or children. She worked at ARC of Albany for many years, it was very dear to her heart as she had brothers and sons who were developmentally disabled. She was a teaching assistant at Cascade Elementary and Sand Ridge Charter School.

In the late 70's, she started working at Willamette Speedway as the "ticket lady" and that is where she met two of her best friends, Clair and Evelyn Arnold. Her friendship with Evelyn gave her some of the best memories. Her family will always be grateful for that and the support that was always given to her until her last days.

Ethel was known as Gma to her three beloved grandsons and was the one responsible for getting them addicted to ketchup and fries, Chinese food, peanut butter and crackers and oatmeal cookies. She was also their biggest fan when they started playing roller and ice hockey. She went to every game that was in Oregon, always dressed to the nines in the colors of their team.

She was a lifetime member of the Rollin Oldies car club and loved going on cruises in her 1970 Mustang convertible.

Six years ago, Ethel had a life altering stroke that changed the course of how she lived, but the one thing it did not take was her grace. She faced the obstacles given her with the grace that everyone knew her by. The stroke also took away her ability to spoil her three great-grandsons who she was obsessed with. They loved their Gigi and she was the happiest when they were around.

Ethel leaves behind a long list of people who miss her like crazy.

Her brothers, David (Sherry), Danny (Jan), Dale, Mike (Helen), Ron (Loree), Ted (Mindy), Billy (Cindy); her baby sister Sharon Miner; her favorite daughter and favorite son-in-law, Marci and Dirk Zimick;

her sons Randy Sullivan and Jason Sullivan; her grandsons and great-grandsons, Cameron (Courtney) Zimick and their son Maverick, Kyler (Janelle) Zimick and their sons Ashton and Avery, Jeramy Zimick;

her sister in law Barb Gzyl; many nieces, nephews and cousins and her special friend Luigi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons Harold Joseph Sullivan and Johnny Anthony Sullivan; her brothers Jimmy, Joe, Bobby, Lloyd and Tony and her sister Joyce Baugus.

Her family would like to give thanks to all of the caregivers that she has had over the last six years with special thanks to the three that took care of her at home from day 1: Kimmie Baird, Chad Dominguez and Jennifer Jefferson.

Donations in her name to Linn County Special Olympics or Portland Shriners Hospital for Children is appreciated.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6th at the family home. Flamingo Luau is the theme. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.