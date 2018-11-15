November 18, 1927 — November 11, 2018
Esther Marie Nisly passed away in Albany on November 11, 2018, at the age of 90. Esther was born in Beaver Crossing, Nebraska to John and Sarah Burkey.
Esther was married to Ivan Nisly on March 1, 1951 in Beaver Crossing. In 1952, they moved to Oregon, where they would work as farmers in the Willamette Valley. When Esther wasn’t busy taking care of her family, she enjoyed baking pies and various other baked goods. She would often travel to Albany to the local farmers market to sell her delicious pies and goodies.
Esther and Ivan enjoyed traveling, and especially enjoyed taking a trip to Europe together. Esther also had a love for sewing, quilting and crocheting. She made countless quilts for family and friends. Esther had a heart for caring and taking care of people, always willing to lend a hand to those in need.
Esther’s greatest love in life was her love for the Lord. She desired for all her family and friends to share the same love that she had for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan; parents, John and Sarah Burkey; son, Robert Lynn; and brothers, Floyd, Melvin and Willis Burkey.
She is survived by daughter, Wanita (Chris) Slabach of Middlebury, Indiana; son, Harley “Jay” Nisly of Alamosa, Colorado; son, Terry Nisly of Independence, Oregon; and daughter, Tena (Glynn) Davis of Huntsville, Alabama; brother, Lloyal Burkey; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday November 19, at the First Baptist Church in Independence, Oregon. A graveside service will follow at Fircrest cemetery. Viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 18 at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
Memorial contributions can be made to Union Gospel Mission in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.