July 11, 1974 – October 24, 2018
Esther Lynn (Schrock) Troyer was born July 11 1974, the third child of Jason and Marilyn Schrock.
She married Lowell Troyer on November 13, 1993.The Lord blessed them with five children.
She bravely fought her battle with cancer for the last three and a half years. She strongly desired to live for the sake of her family, but God had other plans for her. Her health declined rapidly and after being hospitalized for a short time and she passed away peacefully on October 24, 2018 at the young age of 44.
She is survived by her husband, Lowell, of Harrisburg Oregon; her sons, Eric and wife, Angie and Randy and wife, Sheila, both of Halsey, Oregon; sons, Chad, and Kyle, and daughter, Ashley, at home.
She will be remembered by her family and friends for her witty comments, love of beautiful things, bits of wisdom, and her love and devotion to her husband and children. She added a spice of life that will be greatly missed by all of us.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support at the time of her passing.
Fisher Funeral home is handling arrangements and condolences can be left for the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.