March 1, 1932 — October 17, 2018
Ervin “Erv” Reynolds, 86, of Sweet Home passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
He was born in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to John H. And Zona (Vanzant) Reynolds.
He moved to Sweet Home in 1948, and has lived here ever since. He attended Sweet Home Schools, finishing in the class of 1953.
Erv married Kathryn Honeywell in 1958 and had two sons.
He worked for Willamette Industries in Sweet Home for forty years. During this time, Erv served with the Sweet Home Volunteer Fire Department for thirty-one years. He also served as one of six EMTs in the creation of the Sweet Home Ambulance service.
Erv and his wife were RV snowbirds to Arizona for many years. When it started raining here in the fall, it was time to leave.
He is survived by his son, Mark and his wife, Marcie; grandchildren, Mitchell and Kristen, all of Terre Hill, Pennsylvania; son, Brian and his wife, Kelley of Lebanon; grandchildren, Andrew, Kelsey, James, and Timothy.
Erv was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 3 at King's Chapel Lebanon, 65 West Grant Street. Lebanon. Coffee and muffins to follow.
A private burial will be conducted at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home prior to the memorial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are being received by King's Chapel. King's Chapel 541.409.9561
