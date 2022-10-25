September 9, 1943 – October 19, 2022

Ervin Daniel Vetter (Erv) was born September 9, 1943 to Fredrick G. Vetter and Flora A. Engel Vetter in Albany, OR. Erv was one of five children to be raised in Albany on the family farm.

He and his siblings attended Oak Grove School, which was a two room school house comprised of grades one through eight. It was a short walk everyday through the family field to school. He and his twin brother contributed to the largest graduating class of 17 students upon their eighth grade commencement. Erv then moved on to high school at Albany Union High School where he later graduated in 1961.

During his junior year in high school Erv began a part-time job delivering auto parts for Hollywood Auto Supply. By his senior year in high school Erv was attending school half time and working half time for Hollywood Auto. His attention to detail and farm work ethic parlayed his part time job into a full time job upon graduation, and a life-long career. He loved his customers and especially his boss, Bob Reynolds. His desire for socialization and love of the auto parts industry provided the platform for Erv to excel, later buying into Hollywood Auto Albany, while expanding with stores in Lebanon and Corvallis.

After 25 years with Hollywood Auto, Erv branched out, starting Vetter Auto Parts off of Lancaster in Salem. After selling Vetter Auto parts he returned to Hollywood Auto Supply as General Manager and then completed his auto parts career with E.H. Burrell in Salem, as an outside salesman.

Erv loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and runner. If he wasn’t selling auto parts you could find him in Hell’s Canyon, off the coast of Newport, fishing in Alaska, or playing cards at the Eagles. His zest for life, wit, and humor was infectious. You always knew when Erv walked into the room by an increase in noise, light heartedness, and fun.

Erv was preceeded in death by his parents, Fred and Flora Vetter, and his eldest sister, Irene Vetter McKinney. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; stepdaughter, Nickie; sister, Dorothy Vetter Akins; brother, Fred Vetter; twin brother, Ed Vetter; stepson Darin Vetter; and extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany, OR, on November 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, or Lumina Hospice Today.