Ernest "Ernie" Green

"Mr. Green served in the US Marine Corp during the Korean conflict. He moved to California soon after his discharge where he worked for General Dynamics, and met his wife, Dixie Lee. They moved to Corvallis, Oregon in June 1966 where they resided until his death. Mr Green retired from Neptune Microfloc and OSU. He is survived by his wife Dixie Green, son Brian Green (Debbie), daughter Karey Peaslee (Jeff), 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandkids."