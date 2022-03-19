Erna Jean Flannery

December 18, 1929 - February 12, 2022

Erna will be lovingly remembered as a baker of cookies, builder of puzzles, and definitely a connoisseur of licorice.

Born to Ernst John and Mary Emily Magius in Spokane, Washington, Erna was the second youngest of five children. She is preceded in death by Ruth, Grace, and Ernst, Jr.

Erna grew up surrounded by apricot orchards in Los Altos, California. She graduated from UC California at Santa Barbara with a degree in Sociology. She had fond memories of working for United Airlines in San Francisco in the 50s, and it was there that she met her husband, Robert Starr Flannery. They married in 1957, had two sons, Timothy Keith, and Gregory Robert, and settled down together in Redwood City, California. Erna tirelessly supported her boys, and through her dedication taught them to always stand by the ones they love. To Erna's great sadness, she lost Bob to lung cancer in 1998.

Erna always had a great love of travel — one that was encouraged by her time at United Airlines and shared with her husband. They explored North America together by train, and after he passed, she continued to travel. First and foremost, she would take the train down to Orange County to visit the "southern Flannerys." Indeed, these times left such a lasting impression upon her that the last words she uttered on this earth were that she was ready for the train to leave to see these beloved people.

After spending five years in Arizona, Erna settled back down in Corvallis, Oregon, and got involved with the local community through her volunteer work. She taught children to read at Adams Elementary, welcomed patients at the Short Stay Surgical Center at Good Samaritan Hospital, and greeted all who walked in the door at the Good Samaritan Episcopal Church. Indeed the church was her second home and she faithfully attended services there until her passing.

Erna is survived by her sons, Tim and Greg; her daughters-in-law, Lise and Anne; her sister, Mary; her grandchildren, Braden, Erin, Jenny, Cora, Mason, Kyle, and Randal; their spouses and partners, Taylor, KC, Joey, Jacob, Danielle, and Megan; her great-grandchildren, Callyn and Ellé; and her nieces and nephews, John, Richard, Sue, Dave, Doug, and Jenny.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis, Oregon.