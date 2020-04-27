March 11, 1941 - April 17, 2020
Erma Lou Miller 79, of Lebanon, died Friday, at The Oaks of Lebanon
Erma was born March 11, 1941 in Hatton, Arkansas, the third child born to Orvel and Ida (Smith) McCraven. She lived in Arkansas and attended school there until the family moved to Oregon in 1956. She attended and was a graduate of Lebanon High School.
Erma married Richard Miller June 27, 1959. They made their home in Lebanon where Richard was a mill worker. They later moved to Albany where Richard worked at Wah Chang until his death in 1985. Erma continued to live in Albany for a time then moved to Sweet Home. She worked at Crescent Video Store in Sweet Home. While working there she met Irwin Pack and later became his companion until his passing.
Erma loved spending time with family and friends, shopping with sister Connie at the Goodwill store, playing video lottery and going out to eat with family. She especially enjoyed the big family Christmas party each year. She also liked traveling and was a country music fan.
In October, Erma moved in at the Oaks of Lebanon assisted living. She loved being there and making new friends.
She is survived by her brothers Harold (Fran) McCraven and Royce (Linda) McCraven, both of Lebanon; God children Scott Hardenbrook of Albany and Debra Barstow of Corvallis, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard Miller; companion Irwin Pack; brother Bill McCraven and sisters Cloy Willis and Connie Myers.
In keeping with her wishes no services are planned. However, there will be a family gathering at a later date to celebrate Erma’s life. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
