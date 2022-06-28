Erma L. Sherfy

June 24, 1931 - June 23, 2022

Erma Lorene (Roth) Sherfy, 90, passed away one day before her 91 birthday, at Quail Run Assisted Living at Mennonite Village in Albany, Oregon.

She was born to Ed and Ann Roth in Lebanon, Oregon.

Erma grew up on the family farm in Albany, Oregon, attended Fairview Mennonite Church where she accepted Christ as her savior and was a lifetime member of the church.

She attended Oak Creek grade school, a half mile from her house.

She met her husband, Bruce Sherfy at youth group at church and they married on April 8, 1952.

As Erma was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis soon after marriage, they started spending time in the winters in Arizona where she felt better. They later followed friends to Desert Hot Springs, California, where they eventually spent all winter and made lifelong friends there.

Erma was a busy homemaker, always had a big garden, and did lots of canning. She loved roses and usually had a fresh bouquet on the table. She enjoyed driving combine in the fields. She made many quilts and sewed dresses for her daughters. In later years she spent many hours hand embroidering, and at 90, she was still doing a great job. Many of her projects were used for quilts for the women's sewing group at church.

She enjoyed visits from her family and always had a supply of cookies for the great-grandchildren.

Erma is survived by Bruce, her husband of 70 years; son Duane and his wife Marlene of Albany; daughter Janice and her husband Bob Cassidy of Portland; daughter Cheryl and her husband Chuck Nofziger of Christmas Valley; and son Robert of Albany. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and siblings Carol Byers, Larry Roth, Lois Kropf and Ardys Miller.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Ann Roth; her sister Merlyn Stutzman; and two brothers, Lester and Lyle.

A memorial service will be held on July 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Mennonite Church.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).