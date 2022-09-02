Erma Euretta Johnston

Erma Johnston, 107, of Albany went to be with her Savior early Friday morning, August 26, 2022. Erma was the daughter of Garret and Effie (Odell) Mesman of the Tallman area. She moved to Albany with her parents and brother Merlyn in 1919 and lived there the remainder of her life.

Erma graduated from Albany High School in 1933 and on August 23 of that year married Erman Johnston of Albany and were married for 81 years until his death in 2014. They had 3 boys, Kenneth, Gary, and Steven together.

Erma worked as a secretary in the Albany School District at Central, Calapooia and Takena until her retirement around 1974.

In 1980 they moved to Mennonite Village and lived there the remainder of their life.

Erma and Erman spent 25 winters basking in the sun in Arizona. They were able to travel around the U.S. and Europe and took many cruises with friends.

Erma was an all-around homemaker, cookie baker, hostess and listener. She was adored and love by Everyone. She will be missed by her sons, Gary (wife Janet), and Steven; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren.

Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Erman; son, Kenneth; grandson, Keith; and brother, Merlyn.

The family appreciates the wonderful care Erma received at the Mennonite Village Skilled Nursing Care the last few years. She loved the staff, and they treated her as a Queen.

A memorial service will be held at City Church (formerly South Albany Community Church) on Saturday, Sept 10, 2022 at 11 A.M.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.