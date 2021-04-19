Eric Gaston Czernowski

October 17, 1948 -April 12, 2021
Beloved husband, father, and friend, Eric G. Czernowski, 72, of Albany, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones. Eric, exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, suffered from End Stage Renal Disease and Heart Disease.
The son of John and Janine (Franchet) Czernowski, he was born in Brooklyn, New York. Eric grew up in Green Point, Brooklyn, attended Catholic school, and spent much of his time in the library and museums. His family moved to Florida when he was ten where he loved nature walks, fishing, and going on adventures with his sister. Out of high school, Eric enlisted in the Army in 1968 and served as a medic for the 4th Infantry Division/Charlie Company. During his tour of duty Eric earned a Bronze Star, Silver Star, and two Purple hearts for getting wounded defending his patients and for giving lifesaving aid to his Sergeant, Mike Hewitt, after his Sergeant had saved his life protecting Eric and another brother from an incoming grenade attack. Eric returned home and continued to serve his country in the National Guard for seventeen years. He attended Florida State and Oregon State University where he started in medicine and eventually transferred and received degrees in Wood Chemistry. Eric worked in the wood products industry developing resins, doing quality management, working in seed labs, and even worked pulling green chain (which he said the most difficult civilian job he ever had). Eric also served 17 years as a carrier in the U.S. Postal Service in Roseburg and Albany.
Eric married Karen Lynn (Calvert) in 1981 in Glide, together they had four children, and they later divorced. Eric married Jeanne (Myre) on June 24, 2003 in Corvallis. Eric is survived by his wife, Jeanne; terriers ET and Ruby; children, Sonya Boyd-Price (Nic), and grandsons Conner and Aiden Boyd; Danya Czernowski and granddaughter Kiana Marie; Larisa Czernowski and granddaughter Kari Ann Grace. Eric is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Janine and John; siblings, Bernadette La Frenier, Michele Anderson, and Jean Pierre Czernowski; and daughter Janine Marie Czernowski.
Eric had an outgoing personality, a wealth of stories to tell, and unconditional love for his family and furbabies. In May of 1996, Eric, at the age of 57, found he had a gift for acting and was surprisingly cast as Lenny, the lead role in Of Mice and Men. He loved bringing joy to others by volunteering in over 35 plays and musicals in Roseburg, Corvallis, and Albany until 2014. Eric loved the outdoors, fishing, crabbing, hiking, traveling, and spending time with his terriers at the dog park. He enjoyed seeing his military brothers at reunions where they would tell tales around the fire pit, catch up with currents in life, and walk in Veteran's Day Parades together. Eric enjoyed historical fiction, attending seasonal plays in Ashland, Albany, and Corvallis, reading the daily news and doing the puzzles, listening/singing to 50's hits and folk songs. He liked white noise, night talk radio on OPB, hot tub soaks, singing barbershop, classic movies that made you laugh and cry, multicultural cuisine, and attending events honoring our Veterans.
Eric was a lifetime member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the National 4th Infantry Division. He supported his fellow Veterans and their families in any way he could. As medic, Eric saved many lives, comforted his brothers, and reached out to Veterans of all wars offering support, guidance, and friendship.
Thank you to Evergreen Hospice, Riverside Baptist Church, Charlie Company Brothers, neighbors, friends, and family for being a part of Eric's life. Thank you for the notes, prayers, visits, and love you shared with him. Thank you to our daughter, Sonya, who was by her Dad's side during his last weeks, and made it possible for your Dad to give you away to your forever love, Nic. Being home, surrounded by the people and things he loved meant so much to him in his final days. Enjoy each day, tell your loved ones you love them, give hugs, be kind to one another, be truthful, stay positive, don't let another person steal your joy, and remember the good times.
On April 19, 2021, a private service was held at Palestine Cemetery in Albany. Memorial contributions may be made to College of the Ozarks or SafeHaven Humane Society, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, OR 97321.