Emmett S. Johnson, Jr.

July 15, 1941 – February 16, 2020

Emmett Sylvester Johnson, Jr., 78, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Emmett was born July 15, 1941 in Salem, the son of Emmett and Shirley (Duvall) Johnson. He was raised in Salem and graduated from North Salem High School.

Emmett married Earlene Boardrow on November 24, 1959 in Salem. He then entered the Marines and the couple settled in Sweet Home following his discharge. They moved to Lebanon in 1968 and have resided here since that time. Emmett had worked as IGA manager in Lebanon and Sweet Home, for Champion Plywood in Lebanon and Trust Joist in Stayton prior to retiring.

Emmett was a member of the Southside Church of Christ in Lebanon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking but especially enjoyed spending time with his large family.

He is survived by his wife Earlene, Children Brad and Mitch Johnson and Joy Parker, sisters Judy Wright and Linda Goodrich, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Gayla Jo Johnson, brothers Steve and Marten Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Lebanon Southside Church of Christ. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

