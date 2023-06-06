July 21, 1951 – May 29, 2023

Emmett Blackman, 71 of Lebanon, Oregon, sadly left us on May 29, 2023.

Emmett was a kind, loving and generous man always placing family first and adored being with his grandchildren. He was a fork lift mechanic by trade and was the person people reached out to for guidance or advice with their own rigs. He spent his leisure time at the races in earlier years and later didn't miss a race on TV. He was huge a NASCAR fan. He was an outdoor guy and took great pride, meticulously maintaining his property.

Emmett is survived by his wife Cheryl Blackman of Lebanon, son Chris Blackman (Chrissy) of Lebanon, daughter Brittany Holman (Randy) of Mt Ida, AR, son Chad Blackman (Misty) of Lake Elsinore, CA, daughter Krystal Wellhouser (Jeff) of Brownsville, OR, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

He is survived by his Mother Pearl Blackman, brother Dennis Blackman (Sandy), sister Teri Bales (Gary), sister Kim Peterson (Jerry). And many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in his death by his father Lyle Blackman.

His memorial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Huston Jost Funeral Home, 86 Grant St. Lebanon, OR. A gathering will be held at his home immediately following until 2:30 pm. In honor of Emmett please wear jeans or casual attire.