CORVALLIS - Emma Louise Garvin (Emma or Emmy Lou) was born on June 7, 1921, in Schenectady, NY to Esther Boardman and Martin E. Garvin, Sr. She grew up in Scotia, New York, with her brother, Martin E. Garvin, Jr. and graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School. Among her hobbies were ice and roller skating, hiking/camping, horseback/motorcycle riding, skiing and target shooting with her father and brother. She attended and graduated from Mildred Elly College in Albany, NY, and worked in the office of Sealtest Foods before becoming a professional secretary for General Electric in Schenectady, NY.

While working at General Electric, she met D. Luther Martin (Lu), a research metallurgist for GE Research & Development Center, on a blind date. After a fun courtship that involved bicycling, canoeing, camping, and horseback riding, they quickly fell in love and were wed on October 5, 1943, at The Little Church Around the Corner in New York City.

Emma and Lu had four children, Barbara Elizabeth, James Richard (Jim), Jean Phyllis (Jeannie), and Sally Ann, who grew up on a 65-acre farm in Elnora, NY, which provided wonderful experiences for the whole family in vegetable gardening, preserving produce, cooking, landscaping, nature and wildlife, swimming, fishing, horseback riding, and much more. In partnership with Lu, Emma devoted her life to raising her children, and all four children graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Senior High School before going on to earn college degrees, of which she was especially proud.

She was an active member of the local garden club, and served as a Brownie Scout Leader for several years, where she shared her wealth of knowledge about nature, crafts, cooking, gardening, and more that left a lasting impression with all of the Scouts. Emma loved the ocean, and every summer the family would spend a month at the Maine coast. She was an accomplished cook and baker, renowned for her famous apple pie. Over her lifetime, Emma had a deep love of reading, which she passed on to all of her children. She volunteered for 25 years at the Burnt Hills Community Library, where she was also the editor of a cookbook for the library. After raising her family, Emma joined a group of women who hiked in the summer and cross-country skied in the winter.

In their retirement years, Emma and Lu relocated to the Seattle/Bellevue area of Washington State where Emma joined the local garden club and was the editor for their cookbook. In 1989, they moved to Corvallis, Oregon where their daughter Jeannie and her husband, Russell, were moving, and where Emma's first granddaughter, Natalie was born. When VoteSmart was first started at Oregon State University, Emma and Lu volunteered to do data entry for this non-partisan, nonprofit, research organization that collects and distributes information on candidates for public office in the United States. In 2002, their oldest daughter, Barbara moved to Corvallis, as well, to live with and assist Emma with Lu, who had developed Alzheimer's. Emma's older brother, Marty, also was welcomed into the Martin home, where he lived until he passed away at age 93. In December 2008, after 65 years of devotion to each other, Emma lost Lu, the love of her life.

In June 2021, Emma's centennial birthday celebration in Bend, Oregon, was the first family gathering since the COVID pandemic had started (ironically 100 years after the Spanish pandemic ended), and at 100, she was able to join her first Zoom call as well with family in Switzerland who were unable to travel for the occasion. In her later years, Emma was quite self-sufficient while living with her daughter, Barbara, and participated in a senior exercise class twice a week up until the month before her death on August 25, 2023 at the age of 102.

Emma will be remembered for her many talents, but most especially for her kindness, quick wit, warm smile, and the twinkle in her eye. Emma's legacy lives on through the family that she and Lu produced, including their 5 grand- and 7 great-grandchildren, and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents (Esther Boardman, Martin E. Garvin, Sr.), husband (Donald Luther Martin), brother (Martin E. Garvin, Jr.), and daughter (Jeannie Sullivan), and is survived by her children, Barbara Glover of Corvallis, OR, James Martin (Heidi) of Basel, Switzerland, Sally Sorenson Edward) of Redmond, OR, Son-in-law Russell Sullivan of Corvallis, OR; Grandchildren Thomas Sorenson (Amy), Eric Sorenson (Allie) of Bend, OR, Miriam Grauf (Thomas Nitzsche) of Basel, Switzerland, Natalie Clifford (Jason) and Jessica Sullivan (Will Krett) of Corvallis, OR; and Great-grandchildren Jack Sorenson, Chase Sorenson, Benjamin Sorenson, Anna Sorenson, Jillian Sorenson, all from Bend, OR, and Clemens Nitzsche, and Jonathan Nitzsche of Basel, Switzerland.

A private celebration of life with family and close friends will be held. Memorial donations to the causes that Emma supported would be greatly appreciated: VoteSmart.org, Compassionate Choices Oregon, or South Corvallis Food Bank.