January 19, 1931 - April 26, 2023

On April 26, 2023, Emma Caroline Waterman passed away at the age of 92 in Irvine, California. Caroline was born in Torrington, Wyoming to Lila and Walter Schumacher.

After graduation from Central Bible College with a degree in Sacred Music, she relocated to Pendleton, Oregon, where in 1958 she met and married her beloved husband Merle Waterman. Caroline taught piano, and directed and accompanied choirs and soloists on piano and organ, as well as provided accounting services for her church. She was also mother and role model to her three children Marian Waterman, Melody Schumacher and Merle Waterman II.

In 1972, Merle and Caroline moved to Corvallis, where she joined Flomatcher Inc. and then Summit Information Systems as a bookkeeper, and served as accompanist at Northwest Hills Church, Evangelical Free Church and Servants Fellowship.While bookkeeping was her occupation, Caroline's life work and joy was at the keys of a piano. Caroline learned to play at the age of 12 and after earning a degree in music from Central Bible college in 1954, and further studies, she was elected in 1960 to be an Affiliated Teacher and Member of the Faculty of the Sherwood Music School Extension Department in Chicago. She proceeded to teach piano to countless students over the next 63 years, mentoring many to successful Oregon State competitions.

Upon her retirement from Summit in 1994, she became an accomplished watercolor artist, developed her interest in languages including Latin, Greek and Hebrew, and enjoyed her church and Fitness-Over-Fifty communities. Caroline also expanded her music teaching to include those who could not afford lessons or were otherwise disadvantaged as she believed deeply in the power of music to enrich the life of everyone.

In 2019, after 60 years of marriage, Merle passed away and Caroline relocated to live in Irvine with her daughter Marian and son-in-law Harry Mangalam. While she never stopped grieving for her husband, she very much enjoyed her children and grandchildren who all loved her back: Ceileigh, Rachel, Django, Derek, Quinn, Gina and Fiona.

Caroline is survived by her sisters Ruth Rhoades and Beth Phillips, and predeceased by her sister Vivian Klepper and brother Bill Schumacher.

The family suggests that donations in her memory be sent to Oregon Music Teachers Association to continue her work of bringing music to all (https://oregonmta.org/donate/).