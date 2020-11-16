Emily S. Steele passed peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was born April 23, 1939 in Springfield Missouri, the first of twins. Her love for the arts started as a child living in Plainfield, New Hampshire where she met JD Salinger and Maxfield Parrish. Early on she studied violin attending the Mannes Conservatory in NYC, and the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. After graduating from Oberlin College, she taught Russian History in high school and then worked at the international center at MIT. While living in Boston, she met Robert Steele with whom she began their life adventure together with a formative two years in Taiwan.

They returned to Boston, beginning a family while Bob completed his medical training. During this time, she found a new passion that would continue throughout her life: stain glass. In 1971, the family of 5 moved to Corvallis, Oregon where she would raise her children and grow her art career of over 20 years. She exhibited in over 30 shows across the country, with many one woman shows in LA, Portland, and Corvallis. She showed at the National Glass Exhibition in 1981 and International Glass World's fair in 1982. She was featured in several national art publications as she passionately pioneered a new medium in colored glass, steel, and solder. “Most people look through stain glass; Emily Steele stood it up and built with it,” Barbara Curtin. Her works reside in collections across the United States and the Pacific Rim. Locally, she created the windows for the chapel at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and the Allison room at the First Presbyterian Church.