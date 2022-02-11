Emilie Rose Kessi, 84, of Eddyville, Oregon passed away at her home in Eddyville on Friday, February 4, 2022. Emilie was born December 26, 1937, in Bellingham, Washington, to parents Cheney Bruce McClellan and Myrtle Moore McClellan. After high school, Emilie served in the US Air Force as an airman second class. She married David Kessi in Blodgett on May 2, 1964. Emilie and David raised five children: four sons and a daughter. Her special achievements included being a master gardener, exceptional cook, avid reader, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Emilie loved a houseful of people to care for. She attended the Eddyville Community Church. Emilie was predeceased by her parents, siblings: Bonnie Ridenour, Bruce McClellan, Daniel McClellan, Loretta Hockett, Barbara Calkins, and Leland McClellan; son, Richard Lee Kessi, and son-in-law, Richard Foss. She is survived by husband, Dave Kessi, Eddyville; daughter, Dawn Kessi Veldsma and son-in-law, Dick Veldsma; son, James Kessi and daughter-in-law, Heather Kessi; son, Vernon Kessi, and daughter-in-law, Theresa Kessi; son, Darin Kessi, and daughter-in-law, Gretchen Kessi; as well as 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A private family burial is planned in the near future at the Harlan Cemetery. A celebration of life gathering is being planned for Spring 2022.