December 28, 1939 - August 8, 2023

Born in Fierro, NM on December 28, 1939, Emilia was number seven out of eight brothers and sisters. She had pleasant memories of eating giant slices of watermelon while playing kick the can and store with her friends and younger sister Lydia. And of having Jell-O in the winter when her older sisters Silvina and Petra would bury it in the snow to set.

She attended Catholic school, grades K- 12. She spent one year in Buzzards Bay, MA with her older sister Silvina and her family while her brother-in-law was stationed there at the local Airforce Base.

She returned to St. Agnes High School in Los Angeles for her senior year. She entered the Convent in 1959 but later decided she could better serve our Lord as a wife and mother.

She met her husband-to-be Edward McCracken, Sr. at a church dance. Through mutual friends they were officially introduced & began dating. Ed helped her buy her very first car, a 1952 Chevy for $500. On June 6, 1962, they married in Los Angeles.

A year or so after getting married they had the first of three kids: Greg in November 1963, George in March 1965 and last but not least Stephanie in July 1973. Emily was a long-time employee of the Corvallis School District working as the "Singing" Head Cook at Corvallis High School, serving the students their meals with a song and a smile. She and Ed both retired in 2000. Every day they would go to McDonald's, get a pop, and go for a drive in the country looking at cows, sheep or whatever farm animals were out.

After a long battle with cancer Ed passed away on June 6, 2011, just three days before their 49th wedding anniversary. Even though she missed Ed dearly, Emily filled her days attending church every day at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Corvallis. She became a regular fixture there, even securing her own little pew in the back corner. Although, it didn't have her name on it, everyone knew that was Emily's spot.

In December 2022 Emily moved to Boise, ID to be closer to Stephanie & John. She lived at a wonderfully caring community, The Bridge at Valley View and was graciously welcomed as a new parishioner at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Boise. With many complications from diabetes, sadly she passed on August 8, 2023. Her hospice aide, Herlinda quickly became Emily's favorite, and they made fast friends. Herlinda made Emily's final days comfortable and peaceful. She joins her husband Ed of 49 years, son George, her mother and father and her four brothers and sister in heaven. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. And will always be remembered as a devout Catholic and for her fondness for watermelon.

In memory of Emilia, donations may be made to St. John's Society - www.socsj.org or St. Marks Catholic Church Boise - www.stmarksboise.org or St. Mary Corvallis Adoration Chapel - www.stmarycorvallis.org.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis, OR 97330, Friday, September 1st at 11am.