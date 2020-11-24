Emelia Torres-Lingg

As a young woman, Lola relocated to Aiea Heights, Oahu, Hawaii with her father, Luis Rodrigues, and some of her siblings. On December 7, 1941 Lola was on her way to church like any other Sunday which overlooked Pearl Harbor. This Sunday Lola would experience the bombing and surprise attack of Pearl Harbor. Her soon to be husband, David Pacheco Torres received an award for his willingness to help from President Roosevelt. Lola would often reminisce with friends and grandchildren of that horrific day in history as she showed the original newspaper clippings from that Sunday.

Lola married David Pacheco Torres in June of 1944 in Aiea Heights, Oahu. Together they had four children, David Pacheco Jr. in May of 1945, Judith Leona in March of 1946, Cynthia Ann in January 1948, and Nancy Sylvia in May of 1950. In 1956, Lola and David Sr. relocated with their four children from the Hawaiian Islands to the mainland in order to provide a richer and fulfilling life for their family. David was transferred from Pearl Harbor to Hunter's Point, San Francisco, California for employment. Lola, David Sr., and their children resided in Sunnyvale, California following the move from Hawaii. Lola was very close with her sister, Mabel Smith, whom they moved next door to. About six months later, Lola and her family moved to a home on Cabrillo Avenue in Santa Clara, California. After residing in Santa Clara, Lola and her family would move back to Sunnyvale, California in 1964. Lola, along with her sisters and brothers who also relocated to the Sunnyvale area remained very close. Lola and her siblings understood the importance of family sticking together and helping each other no matter what. Lola worked the graveyard shift in the cannery at Libby's in Sunnyvale, California. She worked the graveyard shift in order to be home with her four children. In addition to this, she was an exceptional housekeeper and even cleaned for the family members of Dwight Eisenhower's family in Los Altos, California. Having a private cleaning business allowed Lola to be with her children; even while working, all four children would be in tow with plenty of food and snacks. From the time her children were very young, she taught them all valuable skill sets like gardening, cleaning, cooking family recipes, and hula dancing.