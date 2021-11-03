Elson LaVern Mills

July 1, 1929 - November 1, 2021

LaVern passed away due to complications during surgery. He was 92, born in Imperial Nebraska to Elson and Vendla Mills. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard. Vern had two daughters with his first marriage: Pepper Ann and Toni Rae.

On July 28, 1960 Vern married Rosemary and one year later had a son Randy. Vern had four stepchildren, Mike Allen, Linda (Allen) Davis, Janet (Allen) Gerding and Donna (Allen) Koehler. He had 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Vern was a meat cutter at Richey's market for many years. He loved riding horses and belonged to the Corvallis trail riders. He also loved his dogs and cats over the years. He was an advanced wood worker and photographer.

He is survived by his children, Pepper Ann, Toni Rae and son Randy. His stepchildren Mike, Linda and Janet as well as his sister, Shirley and niece, Colleen.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary and stepdaughter Donna, and grandson.

There will be a memorial service at McHenry Funeral Home on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.