May 2, 1939 — July 7, 2019
Elsie Rita Privratsky, 80, of Lebanon, died Sunday in Seal Rock, Oregon.
Elsie was born on May 2, 1939 to Louis and Mary (Zich) Franchuk in Dickinson, North Dakota. Elsie was raised in Dickinson, where she graduated from Model High School. She then went to work for the Dickinson Press newspaper.
Elsie married Victor “Vic” Privratsky on November 23, 1961 in New Hradec, North Dakota. Vic’s military career took the couple to New Jersey, Alaska, Missouri and California. Following Vic’s discharge in 1968, they moved to Albany. They later resided in Shedd and Brownsville prior to settling in Lebanon.
Elsie worked 25 years as a payroll bookkeeper for Willamette Industries before her retirement in 1999. In retirement, the couple enjoyed spending winters in Yuma, Arizona and loved going to the Oregon coast.
Elsie was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She also belonged to the American Legion Santiam Post #51 and the Albany Eagles Auxiliary.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending the grandchildren’s sporting events, doing crafts, crocheting, quilting and baking. She loved playing bingo (and won often), 20,000 and listening to Polka music, especially Mollie B.
Elsie is survived by her husband, Vic; children, Keith, Perry, Leon, Chad Privratsky, and Karen Weber; brothers, Jim, Louie and Ken Franchuk; sisters, Irene Roeder, Jane Holler and Pat Kulish; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
A memorial mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.