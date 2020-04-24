Elsa Marelin (Schulze) McCloskey

June 23, 1931 – March 18, 2020

The family moved several times during her youth as her father Paul worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps. She was very fond of her time in Northern Idaho at Priest River and Coolin. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 finally settling in Newport. Elsa graduated from Newport High and went on to Dental assistance training school in San Francisco.

In 1952, Elsa went to work for Pacific Telephone & Tel where she met her future husband Charles McCloskey. Chuck and Elsie were married at Newport in 1953. They were graced with three children, John, Susan, & Holly.

Elsie and Chuck were very involved in the Newport community, helping to establish the Elks Lodge. In 1964, the family moved to Corvallis. Elsa again became involved in many civic organizations. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, ARC of Benton County, Assistance League of Corvallis, and Mary’s River Quilt Guild. In the 1970’s she took up toll painting, she was a gifted artist. The family joke was, “If it wasn’t nailed down, Mom would paint it”. Elsie enjoyed quilting and volunteered to work on many projects with the quilt guild. Going to the Sisters quilt show every year with friends was a favorite vacation of hers.