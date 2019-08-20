February 16, 1941 — August 3, 2019
Elmer left this world on August 3, 2019 to meet his Heavenly Father and be reunited with his family and friends that had gone on before him. We know his home coming was a grand one, with lots of laughter, singing, and tears of joy.
He was born in Pee Dee, Oregon to Jess and Wilva Durfee. He had 2 brothers and 2 sisters. The family grew up on small family farms no matter where they lived. He always loved living on the farms and loved telling stories about his childhood antics.
He married Sandra Clark on February 22, 1969 in Albany, gaining 2 additional children at that time. They started their married life in Albany, then moved to Brownsville, where he worked in both mills for many years when he retired from the timber industry. Then moved to Lebanon. Where he lived out the rest of his life, serving the Lord and sharing His word as an adult Sunday school teacher for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Durfee of Lebanon, son Dennis Durfee of El Paso, Texas, daughter Julie Durfee Morgan of Salem, daughter Nicole Durfee Sherlock of Sweet Home, son Todd Clark of Lebanon, daughter Pam Clark Mitchell of Lebanon, 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; sisters Donna Brennan and Lela Gaither both of Dallas, He was preceded in death by his parents, both brothers Alan and Elbert and great granddaughter Alyse. A memorial service will be held at the Lebanon First Assembly of God Church at 726 W. Oak St., August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Elmer will be remembered most for his undying love and service for his Lord Jesus Christ, HUGE smile, GIANT sense of humor and unending funny stories. Our family is 100% positive that he is keeping everyone in heaven laughing, as that was his way. Rest in peace “Big Guy”.