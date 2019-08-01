July 6, 1931 — July 29, 2019
Elliott Sipe, 88, of Albany passed away Monday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Born in Albany to Robert and Blanche (Herman) Sipe, Elliott graduated from Albany High School in 1949.
He entered the US Navy and served from 1951 to 1954.
He married Patricia Lee Barker on January 20, 1951 in Albany. Upon his discharge, Elliott enrolled at University of Oregon and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958.
Elliott was a human resources manager throughout his career, working with Aerojet General in Sacramento, United Airlines, University of California at Davis, and the State of Oregon.
Elliott was a member of the Congregational Church, the Albany Elks, and the American Legion. He enjoyed all sports and the outdoors, was an avid reader, and enjoyed music of all kinds. He was a member of the Albany Athletic Club and made many friends during his times working out there.
Elliott is survived by his wife, Patricia of Albany; sons, Larry (Janet) of Salem and Rich (Julie) of Albany; sister, Janet Robertson of Albany; grandchildren, Emily Sipe, Alan Sipe, Melissa (Nick) Clark, and Stephanie Sipe; and great-grandson, Isaac Clark.
A funeral service with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Contributions may be made to Safe Haven Humane Society in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.