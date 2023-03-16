November 10, 1934 - March 13, 2023

Ellen Marie (Maddox) Ethington was an accomplished, loving, devoted, kind and beautiful woman. She and her husband Robert Loren Ethington (February 13, 1932 - December 25, 2020) were married for 66 caring and devoted years. She is remembered, as is he, with abiding love and abundant admiration by their large group of family, friends and acquaintances. She was born in Owassa, Iowa, the oldest child of (Opal) Marie and Ralph Maddox. Her sister (Garnet) Jane joined the family five years later and her brother (Ralph) William (known as Bill) was born five years after Jane. By the time Ellen was ten years old, the Second World War was winding down and the family had moved many times wherever her father, a schoolteacher, could find employment. Additionally, at age ten, besides caring for her brother and sister as needed, Ellen was assigned by her father to be responsible for making all the family meals as her mother was going to work full-time. She became an excellent cook and eventually an extraordinary one.

By the time Ellen graduated from high school in Colo, she had also lived in Clarinda, College Springs, and Perry. By then, she was making her own clothes, playing the piano, organ and alto sax, and dating Bob, who was in the army and stationed in Germany during the time of the Korean War. Ellen graduated from the American Institute of Business in Des Moines in 1953, and worked for several years after in secretarial capacities in Ames, Iowa.

In 1954 Ellen and Robert Ethington were joyfully married. Two children were born of the marriage, Teresa and Sheryl. Meanwhile, Bob was in College for nine years until he received his doctorate in Forestry. Ellen supported the family, raised their girls and took in her brother while following Bob around in support of his education and early career. During their married life, Ellen and Bob lived in Ames, IA, Madison, WI, Annandale, VA, Beaverton, OR and Corvallis, OR. And together they visited Japan, South Africa, Kenya, England, Germany, Italy and Canada, not to mention almost all fifty states.

While their daughters were growing up and beyond, Ellen made most of her kids' clothes and vests and ties for Bob. She mastered gourmet cooking skills to the enjoyment of friends and family. And, she organized and cooked many amazing last-minute dinners and parties for visiting prestigious businesspeople from across the United States and many foreign countries. She became especially renowned for her Chinese banquets and foreign foods.

Throughout her adult life, in addition to her dedication to home and family responsibilities, Ellen found time to give prodigious amounts of energy to community service in many small ways too numerous to mention. But some significant early contributions were as a volunteer braillist and a Girl Scout leader. Additionally, Ellen and her family provided a foster home for more than twenty newborn children and two fourteen-year-olds. They also took in and cared for Ellen's elderly grandmother and eventually Ellen's mother. Later, Ellen and Bob trained nine guide dogs for the blind. They followed that by participating in therapy dogs which improves the lives of the elderly and hospitalized people through the companionship of visiting dogs. In her spare time, Ellen learned to play the cello with a grandson and enjoyed a good game of anything, especially bridge. She was wicked good at games and blessed with extraordinary luck besides.

Ellen is survived by five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren who will always miss her.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. No services are planned.

Instead of flowers please donate to: Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany, OR 97322, Phone: 541-812-4663.