November 6, 1924 — December 3, 2018
Ellen Mägis, 94, passed on Monday, December 3.
Ellen was born in Estonia to Henrich and Helene (Uhberg) Kaschan.
Ellen immigrated to the United States with her husband, Phillip Mägis, and settled in Seattle, Washington, where she became an active member of the Estonian community and the Estonian Lutheran congregation.
Ellen is survived by two sisters, Lia Riam and Senta Pillak; four nephews, Toivo Altvälja, Pepe Pillak, Timothy Mägis and Robert Mägis; and one niece, Kristen Mägis.
