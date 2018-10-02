October 27, 1935 — September 27, 2018
Ella Mae Swanson, 82, of Lebanon, died Thursday at Salem Hospital.
Ella was born October 27, 1935, in Fairmount, North Dakota, the daughter of Leslie and Elsie (Matheson) Swanson. Ella moved to Lebanon when she was 12 years old and had lived on the family farm ever since.
Ella graduated from Lebanon High School in 1953. She went on to graduate from Oregon College of Education (Western Oregon University) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She then began her 38-year career in education, teaching third grade at Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon. She retired in 1995.
Ella enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, gardening and her cats. She was the family historian and had created numerous family scrapbooks and photo albums.
She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Lowell Swanson (Betty), Marilyn Swanson Ashby (Gordon), Lawrence Swanson (Barbara), Florence Swanson McMullen (David); nieces and nephews, David, Dan, Paul and Janna Swanson, Scott Ashby, Colleen, Mark and Grant McMullen; and 19 grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October, 5, 2018, at the Lebanon First United Methodist Church. Private burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the SLCH Foundation for the Emenhiser Center and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.