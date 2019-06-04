June 28, 1938 — May 31, 2019
Ella J. Stutzman, 80, of Albany, passed away at Brookdale Memory Care.
The daughter of Alfonso and Ollie (Ballenger) Howe, she was born in Grove, Oklahoma. She married Gilbert Stutzman on June 30, 1956, in Harrisburg.
Ella is survived by daughters, Evelyn and husband, Kevin Turcott, Annette and husband, Jay Bergey and Connie Stutzman; four grandchildren, Andy Turcott and wife, Alisa, Amanda Turcott, Meagan Studier and husband, Sean and Eric Bergey; brother, Lee Howe; sister, Mary Henderson; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents; son, Mike Stutzman; grandson, David Stutzman; and siblings Roe, Orval, Elsie, Thelma and Margaret.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s research in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
There will be a 10 a .m. graveside service for family and friends on Saturday, June 8 at the I.O.O.F. cemetery in Lebanon.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.