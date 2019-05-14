September 21, 1929 — May 9, 2019
Ella Jane Hill McDowell passed away at home on May 9, 2019.
Ella was born to Henry and Iva Myers Hill on September 21, 1929, in Garden Grove, Iowa.
She taught first- through eighth-grades in a one-room schoolhouse near her Iowa home.
She married Dale McDowell in June, 1949. They moved to Tangent in August 1959.
Ella is survived by her husband, Dale; children, Annette, Debbie, and Rodney, all of Tangent and Terry of Lacomb; as well as sister, Wanda Ewoldsen of Osceola, Iowa and brother, Dan Hill of Leon, Iowa. She has 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A son, Keith, passed away in May 2016.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at their home in Tangent.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.