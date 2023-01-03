 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elizabeth VanLeeuwen

Elizabeth VanLeeuwen, 97, of Halsey, passed away at her home on November 27, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm at the Linn County Expo Center on January 22, 2023.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

