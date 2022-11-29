Elizabeth Rose (Betty) Meyer

May 13, 1928 – November 20, 2022

Betty passed away quietly at home. She was born to Owen Burris Wattenbarger and Laura Adelia Greely Wattenbarger in Jefferson, Oregon. After graduating she moved to California and later returned to Albany, where she lived out the rest of her life.

Betty’s first marriage produced a son. She later married Jake J. Meyer and had two daughters. They started Meyer’s Auto Repair. She later worked for Nebergall Meat Company.

She is survived by her son Dennis Jon Stoelting (Carol), Linda Vosgien (Ken), Patty A. Hansen (Roger), sister Louise May of Ohio, five grandchildren, ten grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother, Dale M. Wattenbarger.

In lieu of flowers, please pick a charity of your choice. There will be a service on Friday, December 9 at 11 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Home, Albany. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.