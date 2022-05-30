Elizabeth Oettinger

May 18, 1953 - May 18, 2022

On May 18, 2022, her 69th birthday, the Rev. Elizabeth "Liz/Lizzie" Oettinger passed away at her home in Portland, Oregon from metastatic breast cancer. Liz died surrounded by mammals who loved her deeply: her adored wife, Sidney Chase, and her three naughty cats, Mouse, Little Bit, and Fuzzy.

Elizabeth Norris Oettinger was born on May 18, 1953 to Logan Louise Geary Oettinger and Leon Oettinger Jr. in Los Angeles, California, the second of three daughters. After graduating from San Marino High School, Liz attended UC Santa Cruz, transferring her Sophomore year to Yale University, one of the first classes of women to be admitted. After graduating with her B.A., Liz felt her calling to the ministry and enrolled in Yale Divinity School. In addition to her Master of Divinity (1980), over the course of her career Liz completed two additional masters degrees in American Studies (Yale, 1978) and Medical Ethics (U.Washington, 1989). In 1979, Liz married Chick Gerke, a classmate from San Marino High School. Liz and Chick were married for nineteen years and had two daughters, Jessie and Sarah. The Oettinger-Gerkes moved several times over the decades, following Liz's calling to three church homes in Duluth, Minnesota (Pilgrim Congregational), Seattle, Washington (Plymouth Congregational), and finally First Congregational Church in Corvallis, Oregon where Liz was the Senior Minister for twenty-five years before retiring in 2015. In 2015 Liz also married her beloved wife, Sidney Chase.

Through her ministry and volunteer work, Liz touched hundreds if not thousands of lives, witnessing and officiating countless weddings, memorial services, baptisms, and other key life events. In addition to her work as a spiritual leader, she was a trailblazer for women in ministerial positions; a tireless volunteer; a ferocious scrabble player; a fabulous cook and hostess; and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Over the years she brought her boundless energy and talent for fundraising to many worthy causes and organizations including Planned Parenthood, Hospice, Meals on Wheels, Community Outreach, interfaith study groups, LGBTA rights, and being the Girl Scout Troop 134 "cookie mom."

Liz is survived by her wife, Sidney; daughters, Jessie and Sarah; sons-in-law, Bobby and Thomas; and five grandchildren, Eve, Julian, Asa, Lily and Zion. In addition to her immediate family, Liz is survived by her sister, Mary; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and the numerous other lucky individuals she made into chosen family. She will be deeply missed.

Liz's memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Hillsdale UCC in SW Portland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Community Outreach in Corvallis.