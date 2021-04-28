Elizabeth "Mickey" Peterson

Mickey was the comptroller for the studio and ranch. She enjoyed studying a variety of investments, belonged to an investment club and advised the family on interest rates and returns.

She grew up playing golf with her father at Corvallis Country Club. She and Keith were members for over 70 years. At age 71 she had a hole-in-one playing in an event with the Oregon Senior Women's Golf Association at Eugene Country Club.

She took up tennis in her forties and enjoyed playing with family and friends at Tennis West and in Rancho Mirage, California where Keith and Mickey spent the winter months. Other interests included bicycling, playing social bridge and spending time with their grandsons Colby and Casey Jager.

Throughout their activities, they planned many family road trips and vacations to Iowa, California, and across the U.S.

During the eighties Mickey audited journalism classes from OSU and as a vocation wrote feature articles for the Oregon Journal newspaper and a variety of publications. Later in life she attended the OSU Academy for Lifelong Learning.

Mickey was a 50-year member of Chapter BP PEO. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents, and by Keith in 2010.

She is survived by two daughters, Heather (Duane) Jager, Holly Peterson, grandsons Casey Jager, Colby (Katie) Jager and their daughter Lucy Jager (great-granddaughter), a sister-in-law in Ames Iowa, Patricia Thompson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was buried March 13th at Oak Lawn Cemetery in a private service. A memorial service will be held later this summer/fall.