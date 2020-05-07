Elizabeth Lucille (Betty) Johnson

In Corvallis, Betty found her next calling at the Area Agency on Aging, setting up the area’s first Dial-a-Bus and Meals-on-Wheels programs, senior centers, and hospice services. She retired in 1987, but she wasn’t through. A big believer in community and volunteering, she found like-minded people and formed Volunteer Interfaith Caregivers of Corvallis, which she managed for years to come.

Devout Catholics, Betty and Francis found a friend and spiritual mentor in Father Charles Harris. With him and others, they created Christian Village, a community built on shared Christian values, now called of People of Praise. In 1977, the group bought land southwest of Corvallis and built homes there, the Johnson home being one of the first. Several families lived with Betty and Francis while their homes were going up, forming lifelong bonds, dubbing their home The Johnson Hotel. The People of Praise family have been at the core of their life ever since. Betty and Francis lived in their home until 2017. After downsizing, support from People of Praise enabled them to live in an apartment, providing meals, errands, and companionship.