April 21, 1925 — December 1, 2018
Elizabeth Jane Andersen William died at Corvallis Manor on Friday, December 1, 2018.
She was born on April 21, 1925, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Her parents were Erwin A. Anderson and Elizabeth J. Brown Anderson. Later, their name was changed from Anderson to Andersen. Betty had a sister, Ester, and a brother, Andrew. The family eventually moved to Denver, Colorado during World War II.
Betty met Raymond D. William, a U.S. Army soldier from St. George, Kansas, at a Red Cross Canteen in Denver, and they were married on February 5, 1946.
Ray and Betty had three sons, Raymond, David and Tom. They left Colorado in 1955 to reunite with one of Ray’s sisters in Seattle. They lived in the Tacoma area for many years before moving to Portland in the 1990s.
Her husband, Ray died on September 4, 2003. Betty moved to Heron Pointe in Monmouth in August 2008, and then to Corvallis Manor in August 2012. The family is very grateful for the care provided by many dedicated staff there.
Ray and Betty have three children; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brother and sister; and husband.
All of her descendants are survivors.
Ray and Betty will be inurned at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.