July 22, 1927 — March 13, 2019
Longtime Corvallis resident Elizabeth “Liz” Frenkel, 91, passed away on March 13, 2019 in Portland.
Liz is survived by her sister, Katherine Forrester; son, Stephen (Judy Walton); daughter, Ann (Gwido Zlatkes); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Frenkel in 2017.
Liz was born in 1927 in Sheridan, Wyoming to the Reverend C. Lee Mills and Elizabeth (Klick) Mills. As the daughter of an Episcopal minister, she moved throughout the West — from Sheridan to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to Douglas, Arizona, and finally to Covina, California.
Her years in Jackson Hole helped shape her love for the outdoors, particularly for mountains, and her time in Douglas introduced her to environmental issues (namely pollution from the copper smelters). Knowing she wanted to leave home for college, she worked summers packing oranges to earn money, and attended Stanford University in the late 1940s, graduating with a degree in history.
After a brief stint managing a US military library on Okinawa, she settled in Menlo Park, California and worked at Stanford Research Institute as an industrial buyer. There, in 1958, she met and married Bob and moved to Berkeley, California where Bob was working on his PhD in geography.
Moving to Corvallis in 1965 with Bob and two small children, Liz began working on civil rights and anti-war issues with the local ACLU, League of Women Voters and other organizations.
Within a few years, energized by fights to protect the South Santiam River and to oppose the siting of nuclear power plants, she began focusing on environmental battles. By 1980, she was serving as statewide lobbyist for the Oregon Chapter of the Sierra Club, and later Natural Resources lobbyist for the League of Women Voters. She held leadership positions in both organizations as well as the Oregon League of Conservation Voters, the Pacific Rivers Council, and other organizations. Most notably she pushed to pass the Northwest Electric Power Planning and Conservation Act and the Oregon Wild and Scenic River Act, and worked to protect the free-flowing upper Klamath.
Liz served as a mentor to many younger environmental activists and was recognized as an effective and strategic political thinker. Her political passion was reinforced at home. Bob was a strong partner with Liz in their mutual passion for mountains, hiking, environmental activism, international travel, good food and wine, music (particularly chamber music and the Oregon Bach Festival) and family.
After moving to Portland in 2015, Liz continued to live as independently as possible, shopping for and cooking her own elegant meals and staying engaged via email in local and statewide environmental issues.
A memorial celebration is being planned for early summer.