September 26, 1968 — August 23, 2018
Elizabeth Elaine Dooley, 49, of Philomath, passed away on Thursday, August 23, 2018.
Liz was born on Beale Air Force Base on September 26, 1968, in Marysville, California to Daniel Lee Thompson and Sharon Elaine Thompson.
Liz graduated from Banks High School and received her Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Community Education from Portland State University.
Liz met the love of her life, Dan Dooley, and they married October 7, 1995. They lived a loving life together before cancer took his on October 23, 2016.
Liz had two children, Juleia in 1991, and Devin in 2001.
Moving to Banks as a young child, Liz grew up in the farm life raising animals, picking berries and cooling off in the creek with her brother and sisters. This passion made her very active in 4-H and FFA, which continued as an adult. She was a current 4-H leader, which kept her very active in the community. She was able to attend this 2018 Benton County Fair, where she was able to watch her son show sheep for the last time.
Liz’s love of volleyball took her far in life. She coached many ages through the years, focusing on high school the last decade of her life. Her dedication to helping youth spread her compassion and enthusiasm about volleyball and life.
Liz is survived by her daughter, Juleia, 26, her son, Devin, 16; her mother, Sharon; her three sisters, Marcie, Tina and Shellee; and brother, Reese.
Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis, followed by a reception at Philomath High School.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dooley Family Fund set up at Citizens Bank, P.O. Box 30, Corvallis, OR 97339, or at any of their 15 branches.
Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.