Elizabeth Currier

April 20, 1927 – December 12, 2020

Elizabeth Mae Currier, 93, of Albany died Saturday morning at Timberview Care Center.

Elizabeth was born in Hooker, Oklahoma to Arthur and Grace (Jackson) Schulze. On her first birthday the family moved to Compton, California. After experiencing the Long Beach earthquake of 1933, they decided to move to Albany to be near other family. Elizabeth spent the rest of her life here and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1945.

Elizabeth married Leonard Currier in 1946 and were married nearly 63 years when Leonard passed away in 2009. They enjoyed traveling and visited nearly every state. Together they had four children.

Elizabeth was an avid reader at an early age and was an accomplished Duplicate Bridge player for over 50 years, achieving the rank of Gold Life Master. She was also a member of the Elkettes.

Elizabeth is survived by her four children, Christine Fickenscher (Gari) of Albany, Leonard Currier (Diane) of Tigard, Janis Wellentin (David) of Eugene, and Kay Keiner (Guido) of Sublimity. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her sister, Joyce Thornquist of Ukiah, California.

At Elizabeth's request there will be no public service.