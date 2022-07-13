Elizabeth C. Cathcart

August 27, 1957 - July 6, 2022

Elizabeth Camille Cathcart was a caring wife, mother, sister, nurse, teacher, and friend. She left this world suddenly and went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Liz was born August 27, 1957 to Joseph Calderon (deceased) and Ellen Esler (deceased). She grew up in Southern California with her four siblings, Kathaleen, Vicky, Joseph, and Brian.

Liz met the love of her life, Timothy Cathcart, and they were married in Reno, Nevada on March 31st, 1979 . They are survived by their daughter, Guin Carson with husband Joe, and three grandsons Trace, Ezra, and Titus; son Timothy Cathcart Jr. with his wife Kristina, and grandson Timothy III; son Michael Cathcart and grandson Caleb; son Daniel Cathcart with his wife Lila; and son Luke Cathcart.

After finishing nursing school in 2005 from Linn Benton Community College, she enjoyed a lengthy career as an ICU nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon. Liz greatly enjoyed her work there, profoundly impacting many patient and coworker lives alike. Later, she went on to teach at the school from which she graduated. Hers was a life of service and dedication to the wellbeing of the sick. To her patients, she was an attentive caregiver. To her coworkers and students, she was an advocate, mentor, and friend. To her family, she was a supportive and generous mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. Her home was always open to anyone who needed it, and, for many, her loss leaves an unfillable void. She will be greatly missed.

If you would like to donate in her memory, contributions can be made to the ALS Association: Oregon and SW Washington Chapter, whose efforts she greatly appreciated for their help with Tim after his ALS diagnosis, at http://www.alsa-or.org.

The viewing is scheduled on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis, Oregon, with information at https://www.mchenryfuneralhome.com/. There will also be a graveside service following the viewing at Lobster Valley Cemetery on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 3 p.m. A lunch will follow at Lobster Valley Church located across from the cemetery. Feel free to bring potluck items, it would be greatly appreciated.