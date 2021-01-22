Elizabeth 'Betty' Sheffield

August 24, 1934 - January 19, 2021

This portion of the obituary was written by Betty Sheffield:

"I was born in Salem, Oregon on August 24, 1934. My parents were Joseph J. and Eva Jakubec. I only had one sister born 2 years later, her name is Mary Esther.

On the 22nd of December, our mom passed away in 1947. My sister and I was sent to a boarding school where I graduated from. I went to Christie Home in grade school and Mount Angel Academy senior year and graduated in 1954.

During the summer months, I had different jobs going on. I was a live in baby sitter for different families while the parents worked during the day. I worked in a cannery, on the night shift. In 1959 I went to visit my Aunt and Uncle who owned Silverton Nursing home and got a job as a nurse's aide there, and met my future husband, Leonard Sheffield.

We got married July 3, 1960. Since it was a holiday weekend, we could not find any vacancies on the coast, so we went clear back to Dallas to spend the night in a motel, but that wasn't all that happened. We were on our way to Idaho Camp Meeting. We took Leonard's mom and sister with us. We were stopped and given a warning ticket for embracing another. He had his arm around my shoulder while driving.