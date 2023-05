July 27, 1929—April 28, 2023

Elizabeth “Betty” Oliver of Corvallis passed quietly and peacefully on April 28, 2023.

She is survived by her three sons, Tom, Bob, and Tim Calhoun and his wife, Ginger, and her two grandsons, Nate & Drew Calhoun.

Services will be held Friday at 12:30 at McHenry Funeral Home, followed by a memorial at Oak Lawn Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

