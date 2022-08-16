Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Neuman

October 26, 1934 – August 11, 2022

Betty Ann Neuman of Philomath, Oregon passed away Thursday in her home surrounded by her family, she was 87.

She was born in Ray, North Dakota to Floyd Burington, and Irene Hoehn. She moved to Philomath Oregon in 1942 where she continued to live. She grew up on a farm, and worked in the berry fields for Hugo L Neuman Winery. She attended Philomath High School, and later met Otto George Neuman in 1950, and was married on January 26, 1951, at the age of 16. She soon after that started a family of 11 children, in which she lost her daughter Anna in 1961, she was 8 months old.

When she was younger, she loved to make Logan berry wine, and she would go elk hunting with Dad and the boys.

She was a home maker, and Dad worked as a timber cutter for George Shroyer Logging, and Mom did the paperwork for Dad. Later they started their own family business in the 1960's of Neuman Quarry & Excavating, and she was the bookkeeper for the business until they retired in 1988, after a tragic family accident, in which she lost her son Timothy. Her son Tony passed away in 2004.

She designed their home in which they resided in until her death. She would sit in her chair everyday and watch the ducks and geese in the pond, with the moon coming up at night. She and Dad started traveling some before they retired, but started to travel more afterwords. She traveled to Medugorje in Czechoslovakia, Rome, Alaska, Canada, Montana, Arizona, and a lot to Nevada, (I think she might had liked to gamble a little) ha ha. Her hobbies included, crotcheting, knitting, quilting, drawing, cake decorating, canning, and sewing. She sewed a lot of her children's clothing, including Marjorie's wedding dress. These hobbies, and many more, she passed along to all of us children.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and the Mary's River Grange. She loved to play bingo, Yahtzee, card games in which she taught her children how to play many games. She played Yahtzee with us right up until she was bed ridden.

Betty was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and a Sibling. She is survived by her children Marjorie Morford (John) David Neuman (Carol) Jerry Neuman (Terri) Susan Neuman (Roger) Paul Neuman (Rosemarie) Jacqueline Robinson (Rick) Mary Grill (Jeff). She is survived by her siblings Donna Pompe, and Daniel Burington. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years O. George Neuman, sons Anthony Neuman, Timothy Neuman, Peter Neuman, daughter, Anna Neuman and one grandchild Russell Neuman. She was survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She lost her Husband (Dad), in 2006 in which she had a very hard time dealing with. Her health declined shortly after her son Peter's death, in 2019, and declined from there. It was in late 2020, that we had to find her some caregivers to keep Mom at home. In March of 2021, Anna (Mom's live-in caregiver) came to stay with Mom and help take care of her. She has been a God send for Mom, and has become a part of this family. Mom really loved Anna.

Our Mom was a very strong woman, who loved us all, and she will be missed by all.

Arrangements are being made at McHenry's Funeral Home. A viewing will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 18 at McHenry Funeral Home with a Rosary Service to follow at noon. The funeral Service will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis, Oregon, on August 19 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow after graveside services at the Upper Social Hall.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital and St. Judes Hospital.